Stephen Elliott: The 'outstanding' Sunderland man leaving Lee Johnson with a dilemma
Carl Winchester was outstanding again at right back against Wycombe.
He is a player that loves to get forward and part of me would like to see him given a go in centre midfield. He looks very comfortable on the ball as well and seems to have a good eye for a pass.
I think Luke O’Nien, albeit never failing to give 100 percent, has looked a little bit unsure when in possession in the centre of the pitch. I feel he doesn’t see passes quite quick enough at times.
It might be worth swapping those two in one of the games coming up. We know O’Nien can play that right back role really well so it would be a risk free move.
I think Winchester would offer just as much energy in the middle but on top of that he maybe able to add that little bit more guile than what we have seen with O’Nien.
To stress, I don’t think O’Nien has been poor me by any means but I’m just thinking of ways of getting the ball into the attackers that little bit quicker. I think Winchester would flourish in there and add even more to the team.
It’s a shame next week's game against Sheffield Wednesday is postponed as you don’t want the games stopping when you are flying but it will give the management and the squad time to evaluate the first few weeks and hopefully work on a few things that they aren’t quite happy with.