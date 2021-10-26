I’ve watched Dan Neil closely this season and really believe he can go on and play at the highest level in time. For that reason I think it’s vitally important that the club tie him down on a long term contract.

He has everything you want from a central midfield player. He plays with his head up. He has a change of pace and his final ball, more often than not, is on the money. He has really grown into an important first team member and looks to be really enjoying himself.

He has improved with every passing week and he will only get better. I look at certain players who have left the club as young boys and gone on to play at higher levels and really believe he will in time do the same thing.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland against Charlton.

However unlike others in times gone by I hope we get to see him at this club for a few more years before this happens. He loves the club also which should help when persuading him to stay a bit longer.

I would go as far to say that he could be a future England International further down the line. Hopefully he can stay injury free as if he does then the world is his oyster.

