Stephen Elliott: Sunderland and Lee Johnson's 'streaky' run of form under the microscope and why it could be good news

Lee Johnson seems to be a manager that goes on winning runs and, unfortunately at times, losing ones.

This may not be the worst thing in the world for the club.

Over the past few years the team has drawn too many games in League One.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

I have spoken before about how the team would have been better off winning some of them games, even if it means losing some of them.

This would mean the team may have accumulated more points and not still be in this division.

If Sunderland’s head coach Lee Johnson can get a few winning streaks at the right time from now until the end of the season then these winning runs may be enough to finally acquire the right amount of points needed to get promoted.

If, in between these, there are few defeats I don’t think too many will be too disappointed if the team finally get out of this division once and for all.

If on Saturday evening the team are sitting on 37 points it will make everybody feel a lot better and the next home game will finally see that electric feeling back inside the ground at the Stadium of Light.

There is still a lot of work to be done this week but this is a big possibility come the weekend.

