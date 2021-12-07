Stephen Elliott: Harrogate Town fans won't thank me but Sunderland should recall Jack Diamond in January
Jack Diamond scored a 95th-minute winner for Harrogate against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Saturday to send them the furthest they have ever been in the competition.
I can’t help but think it was a mistake letting him go out on loan.
I understand Lee Johnson couldn’t guarantee him a lot of game time and that was partly the reason he was allowed to go back out on loan.
There are a lot of players at the club who play in his position but I think what Diamond can offer is a little bit different to the others.
Yes, I’m aware he still has a lot to learn but he has raw pace and that is something that is lacking from the Sunderland squad, especially given the injury to Aiden McGeady and the inexperience of Leon Dajaku.
I know Harrogate fans won’t thank me for this I believe he should be brought back as soon as possible as he can be a player who can have a positive impact on certain games moving forward.
At times late on in matches, I feel his explosiveness can be a real thorn in opposition defences.
Speed always puts fear into defenders and for that alone, I think Diamond should be an option.
With the injuries in the squad, I would be surprised if we don’t see him back in red and white soon. Hopefully, he will be full of confidence when he does come back after a decent run of games with Harrogate.