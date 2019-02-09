'Start the fire!' Sunderland fans react as Will Grigg makes debut at Oxford United

Have your say

Will Grigg makes his Sunderland debut at Oxford United this afternoon, one of two changes made by Jack Ross.

The £4million deadline day signing replaces Charlie Wyke in the starting line-up, with Jack Baldwin also coming back into the side in place of Tom Flanagan, Baldwin partners Jimmy Dunne at the back for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are looking to build on the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Here's the best of the Sunderland AFC fan reaction:

Andy Parkin tweeted: 'Start the fire'

Rhys William added: 'Sterling not even on the bench'

Robbo tweeted: 'Maguire doesn't even make the bench, what's the craic there'

Eddie RB added: 'Sterling not in the bench wyke is. Lovely'

Matty Oliver @Matty_Oliver13 added: "If only o’nien was starting"

danny @hadlington13 tweeted: "That bench looks strong mind"

Nathan Raine @NRaine97 posted: "What a side that is on paper, haway Sunlun"

Tommy Nelson @Tommyne78426484 tweeted: "Hopefully 3 points today from our boys"

Gordon nicholson @gels45 posted: "Drop honeyman and put o'nien in...."

Chris SaFc @DeFostaManChris added: "Surely we can get at least 2nd with that side. #safc"

And David Place @samsonplace tweeted: "If we are to get promoted then we need to win games like today. Hopefully Grigg will be the boost we need. #safc"