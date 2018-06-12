St Mirren confirm that Jack Ross will return with Sunderland side in pre-season

St Mirren have confirmed that Sunderland will travel to Paisley for a pre-season fixture.

The match will see Jack Ross face his former club on Saurday July 21, with a 3 pm kick-off.

Ross took St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title last season and they have moved to replace him with the former Black Cats defender Alan Stubbs.

The new Sunderland boss gave his backing to that appointment, telling the Daily Record: "The St Mirren job is a far better and more attractive proposition now than when I took over the club.

"I was always a big advocate of the positive things around the club and not just when we enjoyed success.

"One thing that hasn’t changed is the fact St Mirren possess masses of potential. It will be the same for Alan.

"When I left the club I hadn’t finished the job as circumstances dictated I would end up elsewhere. I’m sure Alan realises and will have looked at it that way.

"I would love him to finish the job I started and see the potential for St Mirren to grow and help re-establish themselves as a Premiership club.

"Given the success Alan has had as a manager with Hibs and the manner in which his have teams played I think this is as a good fit for St Mirren," he added.

"Every manager when they are out of work wants an opportunity to get back into the game.

"For Alan, the St Mirren job is a good one to inherit at this moment.

"He will be walking into a dressing room with a core group of players who are used to winning games which is a good thing."

The St Mirren game is the fourth confirmed pre-season fixture for Sunderland.

They will face Darlington on Wednesday, July 11 at Blackwell Meadows, with kick-off at 7.30 pm, before travelling to League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park on Tuesday, July 17. That will also be a 7.30 pm kick-off.

A clash with National League Hartlepool United at Victoria Park will kick-off at 3pm and sees Ross return to the club where he spent time as a player.

Further games are to be announced in due course.

The Black Cats squad are due to return later this month to begin pre-season training, and will also take part in a training camp in Portugal.