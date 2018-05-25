St Mirren chief describes losing Jack Ross to Sunderland as like a 'loss in the family'

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has opened up about Jack Ross' imminent arrival at Sunderland.

Fitzpatrick told the Paisley Daily Express: "There is no other way to describe it, it really feels like there has been a loss in the family."

Highly-rated Ross is set to be officially unveiled as Sunderland boss today, signing a two-year deal on Wearside with the option of a third year based on performance.

The former Hartlepool United right-back will bring No.2 James Fowler with him to the Stadium of Light after a six-figure compensation package was agreed with the Scottish side for the pair.

Fitzpatrick added: "That’s how deep it goes for everyone here at the club.

"It can’t be understated just how big a job that Jack has done with St Mirren, he has pulled us all back together and it is for that reason that it is really devastating to see him leave the club.

"But you have got to remember football moves on quickly, life moves on quickly and we have already got to look to the future.

"Although we are naturally disappointed that Jack has left, we always knew that one day this would come around.

"Jack has ambition and this was obviously an opportunity that he felt couldn’t let pass him by."

Ross replaces Chris Coleman at Sunderland and will be tasked with guiding the League One club back to the Championship.

Fitzpatrick added: "I’m sure that I speak for the vast majority, if not all, of the supporters in thanking Jack for his efforts and helping us create memories that will last a lifetime in the minds of the fans," said Fitzpatrick.

"He said he wanted to take us back to the Premiership – and he did that and more. He made an unquestionable impact on St Mirren Football Club and for that reason I would never say a bad word about Jack Ross.

"He has left a legacy and I think it is apt that he has received his reward for that."