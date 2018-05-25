St Mirren captain offers insight into the rise of Jack Ross and his best skills

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn has backed Jack Ross to show Sunderland that 'he means business'.

McGinn, a former Watford midfielder, has been a key part of St Mirren's spectacular success over the last 18 months and has no doubt that Ross will be a success.

Jack Ross is set to become the new Sunderland manager

The 29-year-old has hailed the Scot's man-management abilities and says he is capable of coping with Sunderland's unique pressures.

He told the Scottish Sun: "Part of the reason for me coming back to St Mirren was the manager.

“I thought really highly of him as a player and always thought he had the skill-set to be successful in whatever he did after his playing career.

“My brother Paul worked with him at Dumbarton and raved about his coaching and how good he was with players.

“It’s something that’s stood out over the last 18 months. He’s been brilliant with the players and very few will ever have a bad word to say about him.

“His man-management skills are his biggest strength. In any business I think he’d be a really successful manager because he is so good at dealing with people. His communication skills are excellent.

“Obviously we’d love him to be our manager for as long as possible. But we’ve always known there would be teams circling as he’s done such a good job. What you need to do when you go to England, as I found as a player when I joined Watford, is earn their trust right away because they don’t know who you are.

“I was surprised at how welcoming people were. But right away I found the pace and the way the ball moved was a step up and I had to keep up," he added.

“There were a few early testers from some of the better players to see if you could deal with those passes.

“I’m sure in the first few months after Jack goes down he’ll get testers in a different sense. I think that happens everywhere though.

“He’s always been very good at dealing with things like that.

"I think with the way he is and his communication skills, they’ll see quite clearly right away that the guy is really good and he means business.”

Sunderland are close to confirming the appointment of Ross.

New owner Stewart Donald told talkSPORT on Wednesday that the new manager would be given a two-year deal,