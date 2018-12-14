'Spot on, I'd pay £20' - fans react as Stewart Donald defends prices for Sunderland v Newcastle in Checkatrade Trophy

Sunderland fans have defended the club's owner Stewart Donald after ticket prices for their Checkatrade Trophy fixture against Newcastle went up in price.

The Black Cats will take on Newcastle's U21s in the third round of the Trophy at the Stadium of Light on January 8.

It was announced this week by the club that tickets would cost £15 for adults, and £5 for under 16s and over 65s. In the previous round, adult tickets cost £3.

Mr Donald took to his Twitter account to respond to queries about the tickets and their price - and said that Newcastle had requested their full allocation, which led to a rise in costs for policing and stewards.

He added: "It won't be a payday with our costs."

On the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, many of you backed the club's corner and said the price was not "excessive" due to the local interest in the game.

Others hoped for a full attendance at the match, which will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Here's what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Michael Gettins: "Fair price. Top man. End of."

Paul Maple: "Haway, give the fella a break, he’s explained why & he’s been up front with his decisions so far."

Alan Crompton: "The ones moaning are the ones that don’t go to games anyway.

"If you can be [bothered] to go to the SOL in the middle of winter to see a midweek Checkatrade Cup game, you are certainly not going because entry is only £3, it’s because you would go regardless."

Andy Atkinson: "Totally agree. If they bring a fair few supporters and a night game there will be bother without a doubt so more police the better really."

Stephen Davis: "Totally agree with the price."

Jamie Mackintosh: "Don't think it's particularly excessive given the local interest in the game. Club will make a little bit off it so win- win."

Kevin Turnbull: "I'd pay £20 easy and hope we get a full attendance come on."

Graham Prior: "Football is a business."

Phillip Conroy: "Nothing wrong with that. Overheads will be more. Simple."

Liam Black: "Spot on I’d pay £20."

Robin Edwards: "Don't won't to pay £15 stay away and stop moaning."