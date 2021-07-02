Spennymoor Town v Sunderland AFC: Is there a live stream? Who will play in the friendly? Are there any tickets?

And here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the Brewery Field:

When is Spennymoor Town v Sunderland? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland travel to face Spennymoor Town on Saturday, July 3.

Spennymoor Town v Sunderland AFC: Is there a stream? Who will play in the friendly? Are there any tickets?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Is there a stream for Spennymoor Town v Sunderland? How can I follow it live?

Neither club has yet confirmed that they will be providing a live stream for the clash – although Spennymoor have confirmed that audio commentary will be available on ‘Durham On Air’ radio.

Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for the Echo, providing a live blog and rolling coverage from the friendly throughout the afternoon.

Is there any injury news? Who is in the teams?

Sunderland will certainly be without Jordan Willis for the clash, while the game may also come too soon for Arbenit Xhemajli as he steps-up his injury return.

Aiden McGeady could feature after penning a new contract earlier this week, while Lee Johnson is also likely to call upon the services of some under-23 players for the trip to Spennymoor.

Players potentially available for Sunderland AFC: Lee Burge, Anthony Patterson, Kenton Richardson, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Oliver Younger, Cieran Dunne, Sam Wilding, Tyrese Dyce, Patrick Almond, Carl Winchester, Dan Neil, Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Jack Diamond, Aiden McGeady, Aiden O’Brien, Ross Stewart, Will Grigg, Josh Hawkes, Stephen Wearne, Ellis Taylor

Are any tickets available?

No. Tickets for the game were only available for Spennymoor Town season ticket holders and academy players.

