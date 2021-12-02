'Speedy recovery' - Sunderland fans have this message for Charlie Wyke after he reveals Wigan Athletic manager and doctor saved his life
Sunderland fans have sent their best wishes to former striker Charlie Wyke after he revealed he has left hospital following a cardiac arrest last week.
Wyke has said that he hopes to return to competitive football next year, and has thanked his Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson for helping to save his life last week.
Wyke was discharged from hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in training last week.
RIchardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin initiated the CPR procedure that would save Wyke’s life, for which he says he will be ‘forever grateful’.
The former striker has thanked supporters of his former clubs for their support, and had a special message for his Sunderland team-mates.
Wyke plans to start some light training next week.
This is what Sunderland supporters have had to say on social media:
Kirsten Reed tweeted: “Fantastic to read this wishing Charlie a speedy recovery.”
John tweeted: “Glad you home big man. Rest with your family and take care.”
Tom added: “Glad you are better Charlie! Rest up.”
Adam Guest tweeted: “So glad he’s okay and well done to Wigan’s manager, staff and players for the immediate response and then coping with it so strongly. Hope he’s back playing soon."
Steven Wake added: “So glad your ok and you are so right everyone should know how to do cpr rest up big man and get well soon.”
Wyke left Sunderland in the summer to join Wigan Athletic.