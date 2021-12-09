'Speedy recovery': Relieved fans react as Sunderland player posts update after surgery on injury

O’Nien hasn’t featured for the Black Cats since their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town last night, but the took to social media to update supporters about his current condition.

The news has gone down well on Wearside and here is a flavour of the reaction from Sunderland supporters on social media:

@tonyguk: Get well soon Luke! Rest easy and come back firing! I’m sure it’s going to be a relief playing a match without ya shoulder popping out all over the shop.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@BlcSafc: All the best with your recovery

@lilybogan24: Speedy recovery lukeyyyyy

@Mals1160: Good luck on your quick recovery luke. Cant wait too see you bossing the middle of the park. Merry Xmas and Happy New year to you and your beautiful family. SAFC haway the lads.

@Joecsmith11: Take it easy Luke

Luke O'Nien has posted a positive injury update on social media (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

@NinjaScene92: Good luck with your recovery mate! Been an absolute warrior for us this season with a defective shoulder. Our fans should never forget that I certainly won't. You will be imperative for us come the back end of the season. I wish you a speedy recovery and a great Christmas

@SunderlandArg1: Good recovery, @LukeONien !. Hopefully it's quick! You will come back better and stronger than ever. Many greetings from Argentina !.

@Isabelle_Mc13x: Speedy recovery Lukey

@ColdwellAnn: Wonderful to see your cheery face. I hope they’re taking good care of you and have got the problem fixed for good. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery. Meanwhile enjoy your Christmas and come back stronger than ever.

@MartinR92602186: Get well soon Luke, you are a big miss to the team young man

@cockneymackem: Speedy recovery Luke, see you back in the team soon

@TeTomenglish: All the best luke, hope to see you back soon, fully fit, and raring to go.

@mano_63: Get well soon Luke, we need you back but make sure you're right and at 100%

@kat19771: Get well soon Luke can’t wait till u get back

@cake_for: Get well soon Luke! Looking forward to seeing you back and playing without pain!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.