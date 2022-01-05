Right-back Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.

The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.

The Northern Irishman on a four-and-a-half-year contract – with a club option of a further year.

LURGAN, NORTHERN IRELAND - NOVEMBER 18: Erkan Akalp of Germany compete for the ball with Trai Hume of Northern Ireland during the u19 international friendly match between Germany and Northern Ireland on November 18, 2019 in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for DFB)

The 19-year-old will move to Wearside from Northern Irish champions Linfield FC for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £200,000.

But what have Sunderland fans made of the news? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on social media:

Lynne Taylor: “Welcome to an amazing club.”

Ian F Dixon: “Welcome to SAFC Trai, give it all you can and become a true legend for us all.”

Dave Thomson: “That’s a hefty length of contract for league 1. He must have something about him to get that.”

Davey Howe: “Jonny McGee plenty of big clubs after him, love how we are doing business sharpish.”

John Monaghan: “Better than our own u-23/kids right backs? None play now. Let’s hope he gets a chance. I’m more worried about the radio silence on Roberts who was set to sign New Year’s Day.”

Kris Johnson: “Very highly rated. Look forward to seeing him.”

Jordan George Swift: “Nice to get business done early. Speakman doing the job properly.”

