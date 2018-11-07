Sparkling Sunderland form sees Jack Ross nominated for League One award

Have your say

Jack Ross has been nominated for the EFL League One manager of the month award for October.

Sunderland went unbeaten in five league games during the month, picking up 13 points and moving to the brink of the automatic promotion spots.

Ross is up against Southend boss Chris Powell, Luton Town's Nathan Jones and Coventry City's Mark Robins.

Both Luton and Coventry picked up 15 points in October to Sunderland's 13, but they both played one extra game and lost on one occasion.

The winner will be announced on Friday and is judged by a panel comprising of former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Mikey Mumford.

SUNDERLAND'S OCTOBER RESULTS

2-2 v Peteborough United

1-2 (W) v Bradford City

0-2 (W) v Shrewsbury Town

0-1 (W) v Doncaster Rovers

3-0 (W) v Southend United