Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Cowley’s verdict on Jack Diamond’s winner

Jack Diamond’s added-time goal gave Harrogate Town a 2-1 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup Second Round yesterday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willy Caballero has been training with AFC Wimbledon this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Pool via Getty Images)

Post-match, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley admitted that his side didn’t do enough to win and that Diamond’s goal was ‘deserved’:

"I’m bitterly disappointed, I thought we got what we deserved today.

"Credit to Harrogate, they were humble, really hard working, played with an energy and intensity.

"We had a lot of good chances in the first half and didn’t take them. They scored and we did well to respond, but we were short.”

Cowley continued: "Harrogate deserved to win and we respect that. I thought it was a performance full of energy, full of work rate. I thought they played with intensity, aggression and a real desire."

Southampton look to League One for emergency loan

Injury to Alex McCarthy yesterday against Brighton means that Southampton could be looking to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal.

Former Newcastle and Celtic ‘keeper Fraser Forster is also out injured as Saints reportedly turn their attention towards League One for a replacement.

Reports have suggested that former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is the man Southampton will turn to.

Caballero, who has been capped five times by Argentina, has been training with AFC Wimbledon to maintain his fitness levels as he searches for a new club.

Owls star attracting Championship interest

A host of Championship clubs are reportedly interested in a January move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass.

Windass, 27, has missed most of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in August, however, with two goals and an assist in the two games since his return, he is attracting attention from teams in England’s second tier.

Middlesbrough, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City are the clubs that have, according to Football League World, reportedly shown an interest in the midfielder.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.