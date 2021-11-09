Lee Johnson named a strong side as the hosts came from behind courtesy of Nathan Broadhead’s equaliser, which cancelled out Theo Robinson’s opener in 90 minutes.

The draw means Sunderland have finished top of their group and will be drawn at home in the next round.

Yet the Black Cats have now gone four games without a win in all competitions, with over a week to go ahead of a meeting with promotion rivals Ipswich in League One.

Here’s what some supporters are saying on social media:

@Ladebaremusic: What has happened. Worrying how we can fall this quick from a team that looked like we were cruising after the start we had! Liked Lee Johnson but this turning into a disaster now, Something needs to change quick.

@ALS_Fanzine: Well no match till November 20 now. Enjoy your weekend off folks, try and do something nice that doesn't involve watching Sunderland lose…

@JacobKirkbride: Second half was a lot lot better, however it’s ridiculous how exposed we look when the opposition are on the counter attack. Paul Cook and his Ipswich players will be licking their lips watching that

Lynden Gooch penalty vs Bradford.

@Philip_RJ89: One thing is absolutely certain: a young, billionaire football club owner is not going to hire & fire managers by using Twitter as his guide. I cannot understand why anyone would waste time tweeting KLD & demanding he pulls the trigger on Johnson. It’s bizarre

@LeeGamble1973: I watched the whole game, some of the young players done well but it sticks out like 70’s shirt collars, Gooch is simply not good enough and needs replacing. Alves is poor, we needed a big strong creative midfielder and am afraid Pritchard is none of those and also poor

@1879SAFC: Don’t think I’ve ever been this happy we don’t have a game until next Saturday. We have serious problems @SunderlandAFC , majority of which stem from the so called ‘experienced’ players

@JohnnyR1Red: If we’d won both of the cup games, we would have a lot more confidence going to Ipswich, as we lost them both we will probably get battered. Wins breed confidence.

