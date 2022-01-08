An own goal by Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale put the visitors ahead before Anis Mehmeti’s low strike drew Wycombe level.
The Chairboys then went ahead courtesy of Sam Vokes’ close-range header, but Sunderland managed to go in level at half-time following a neat finish from Ross Stewart.
Sunderland improved after the break and went close on several ocasions in a thrilling contest.
It then looked like Stewart had scored the winner when he put the Black Cats ahead in stoppage-time, only for Joe Jacobson to snatch a dramatic leveller.
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at Adams Park
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Made a stunning reflex save early on and made some good contributions throughout on his return. Two set piece goals will frustrate, but there looked to be a clear foul in the first. 6
2. Carl Winchester - 6
Went close with a couple of really good efforts. Generally stood up to the test well on his return to right-back. 6
3. Tom Flanagan - 6
4. Callum Doyle - 7
Got away with one lapse in possession during the first half but generally made excellent decisions on the ball and caused problems when he stepped out. Impressive 7
