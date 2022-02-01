Sky Sports pundit 'genuinely surprised' at Lee Johnson's Sunderland sacking and shares 'bust-up' theory

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has stated that he was “surprised” Lee Johnson was dismissed as Sunderland boss.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:58 pm

The news came on Sunday evening with Sunderland third in League One following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.

The Wearsiders inconsistency has been cited by many as the reason behind Johnson’s dismissal.

Prutton, however, expressed surprise at the news and speculated about a potential “bust-up”.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Prutton said: “I was genuinely surprised that it was the end of his time because knowing him as a manager and coming across him as a person, there is an innate fight in there

“But he obviously didn’t see it in his players and whether something has happened behind the scenes, whether there has been a bust-up as he is a naturally combative type of fella.

"I’m not trying to rumour-monger at all but it does seem to be a very strange one given where they are.”

