Sky Sports pundit 'genuinely surprised' at Lee Johnson's Sunderland sacking and shares 'bust-up' theory
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has stated that he was “surprised” Lee Johnson was dismissed as Sunderland boss.
The news came on Sunday evening with Sunderland third in League One following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.
The Wearsiders inconsistency has been cited by many as the reason behind Johnson’s dismissal.
Prutton, however, expressed surprise at the news and speculated about a potential “bust-up”.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Prutton said: “I was genuinely surprised that it was the end of his time because knowing him as a manager and coming across him as a person, there is an innate fight in there
“But he obviously didn’t see it in his players and whether something has happened behind the scenes, whether there has been a bust-up as he is a naturally combative type of fella.
"I’m not trying to rumour-monger at all but it does seem to be a very strange one given where they are.”