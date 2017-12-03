Six things we learned from Sunderland's defeat to Reading in Chris Coleman's first home game

Have your say

Chris Coleman endured the worst possible home debut as Sunderland boss with Reading triumphing 3-1, a red card and two more players added to the injured list.

Here's what we learned from the game at the Stadium of Light:

One-year anniversary fast approaching:

The anniversary of the last time Sunderland won a home game is fast approaching, with visitors Fulham due on Wearside a week Saturday.

That game will be the day before the official one-year anniversary, with Sunderland adding another unwanted game to the record against Reading.

Dire. Dismal. Woeful. Embarrassing. Shameful. Call the 21-game record what you like, the increasing fear of relegation won’t be lifted until this squad musters up a home win.

More injury woe.

Sunderland already had a raft of first team players out; Duncan Watmore, Lamine Kone, Jonny Williams, Didier Ndong, Billy Jones and Jack Rodwell among the injured.

Now you can add to that list Paddy McNair, who picked up a groin injury in the warm-up and Bryan Oviedo who went off with a hamstring injury, though his injury looks to be short term.

Sunderland can’t afford to lose anymore players.

Callum McManaman to miss Wolves but James Vaughan will be back.

Although the Black Cats had hardly set the world alight with their patient approach in the first half, they were well in the game and should have gone into the break leading.

Inexplicably McManaman bundled the ball over the line with his hand, a second bookable offence. A moment of madness cost Sunderland dear.

Others were also culpable but McManaman’s red card was the catalyst.

He now misses Wolves but James Vaughan will return to the squad.

Paddy McNair’s loss was huge.

Sunderland had worked on their gameplan for Reading all week, with McNair a key player.

At the Pirelli Stadium, he enjoyed his brightest game since returning from a serious knee injury. Sunderland missed his physical presence, energy and legs and ability to get from box to box against Reading.

Darron Gibson and Lee Cattermole did well at Burton but they just can’t seem to perform at the Stadium of Light, Cattermole on the receiving end of ironic cheers and jeers when he was subbed.

One step forward two back for the defence:

Sunderland’s defence rightly won praise following the first shutout at Burton but they were back to shipping goals for fun against Reading.

Adam Matthews and Robbin Ruiter should have done better for the second, the third Sunderland were cut apart too easily.

Oviedo was Sunderland’s best defender until his early departure, a day to forget all round defensively.

Lewis Grabban scored his customary goal from the penalty spot but it mattered little given Sunderland’s latest second half collapse.

There was one positive...Joel Asoro.

The promising teenager produced another impressive display when he came on in the 68th minute for Aiden McGeady.

Full of energy and running, Asoro was told to get at the Reading backline and he did so with gusto and enthusiasm, switching flanks regularly.

He won the penalty, added pace and lifted the Sunderland crowd.

He also showcased his long throw, though he needs to work on his aim.