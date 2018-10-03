Six things: Sunderland win the Bullseye speedboat as Steve Evans perfects his yoga routine

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point against Peterborough - with plenty of lessons to be learnt.

While Jack Ross will have taken plenty from the clash, supporters will also have learnt a great deal about the Black Cats and their opposition from this highly-entertaining clash.

Jack Baldwin put in another stellar display

But what are the key learnings we can take? We cast our eye over six things that we learnt during the visit of Peterborough...

Steve Evans needs to practice what he preaches

In a rather unusual facet of Peterborough's pre-match warm-up, the players all took to the Stadium of Light pitch armed with yoga mats and ready for a pre-match chillout.

But given his touchline antics, it's safe to assume that manager Steve Evans didn't follow suit during his preparations for the game.

Jon McLaughlin made a string of fine saves

It took just over a minute for the Posh boss to launch into his first tirade at the fourth official, with plenty more following as the game progressed.

So maybe a touch of yoga is required for Evans himself in future if he wants to hold back on the touch line - although we doubt that's his favourite past-time.

Bedtimes don't count for much on Wearside

As youngsters across the North East were settling down to bed, there were two who hadn't even reported home for their tea.

Such is the injury crisis within the Black Cats' squad that teenagers Benji Kimpioka and Jack Diamond were named on the bench.

That's right, they were out past nine o'clock on a school night.

It was worth it for Kimpioka though, who enjoyed a late cameo as the lone striker.

Here's what you could have won...

Playing a former club is always a nervy experience and, when Jack Baldwin misjudged his first header of the game, he could have been in for a sub-par reunion with Posh.

But the defender rallied and put in yet another assured and composed display at the heart of defence - showing Peterborough exactly what they could have had.

While Posh's defence were often found at sixes and sevens, Baldwin showed the visitors what they were missing.

It was like being shown the speedboat on Bullseye when all you're walking away with is a frankly hideous set of crockery.

Their loss is undoubtedly Sunderland's gain.

Spare a thought for Charlie Wyke

While the summer signing is still sidelined with a troublesome knee injury, Josh Maja and Jerome Sinclair are showing Jack Ross why he should remain out the side upon his side.

We're not prophesying that this is going to become aQuinn/Phillips-esqe partnership as of yet, but the youngsters certainly have potential as a strike duo.

As Ross opted to play two up front, the pair combined to great effect on several occasions and their dynamic movement and turns of pace helped unlock the Posh defence.

There will always be a need for a target man (don't worry, Charlie), but these two have certainly put forward a compelling case to be used together more regularly.

Missed chances continue to haunt Sunderland

We won't focus on those missed in front of goal too much here - although the Black Cats did spur several chances in the first half which could have killed the game off earlier on.

But instead, let's look at the chance that Bryan Oviedo missed.

The Costa Rican has lost his place in Ross' side to youngster Devnver Hume in recent weeks, but injury gave him an opportunity to claim it back.

As one of the more senior players in the squad, you may have expected Oviedo to grasp that chance.

But instead, the full-back is now facing a three-game ban after carelessly kicking-out at Marcus Maddison.

A chance missed, and a rash decision which left Sunderland vulnerable.

Signing of the summer? That's an easy one...

Goalkeepers are too often an unsung hero, but that certainly hasn't been the case for Jon McLaughlin at Sunderland this season.

The Scottish international has - rightfully - received plenty of praise this season and similar will follow after another inspired display against the Posh.

While he may have shipped two goals, McLaughlin's heroics kept the visitors at bay as they looked to make their man advantage count.

He deserves credit, too, for his distribution which proved the starting point for many a foray into opposiiton territory.

The stopper is quickly starting to emerge as the signing of the summer, and long may these performances continue.