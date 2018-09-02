Six things: Oxford's toilet troubles, Sunderland's Jack Baldwin outstanding as referee endures nightmare

Sunderland remain unbeaten after a battling and spirited comeback against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Here's what we learned from the 1-1 draw.

Sunderland fans let referee Mark Heywood know their feelings.

Sunderland need to start games better

Sunderland have played six League One games now and have fallen behind in four of them. On three of those occasions Sunderland have gone on to win the game, with the Black Cats having to settle for a point against Oxford.

While that new-found resilience is commendable and is as a result of the team spirit Jack Ross has done well to instil so early, Sunderland clearly must get out of the habit of conceding first.

Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Oxford all came at Sunderland from the off, pressing them high with an intense and physical style of play.

Sunderland must look to impose themselves and their style of play on the opposition sooner, the quality is there in Ross' squad, they've proven it enough already.

Jack Baldwin outstanding at the back

The former Peterborough captain has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers since making his debut against Luton.

Baldwin reads the game so well, is fierce in the tackle and wins his fair share of headers. His display against Oxford was pretty much flawless.

He plays on the edge and if he were to mistime some of his tackles he could find himself in trouble but so far the ex-Hartlepool United defender has been a superb addition.

Alim Ozturk also deserves credit for his encouraging performance alongside Baldwin, building on his display against AFC Wimbledon.

Chris Maguire should have seen red

Max Power was given his marching orders after less than 20 minutes for a foul on Marcus Browne sparking a fierce debate over whether it should have been a red.

On reflection, a yellow card would have been a more suitable punishment with both managers agreeing it wasn't a sending off offence post-match.

Other players could - and should - have followed him and Oxford first team coach Shaun Derry down the tunnel. The Us coach sent off for an altercation with Power as he headed off.

Chris Maguire was lucky to make it to half-time without picking up a second yellow card after he let his frustration get the better of him with several fouls.

And Shandon Baptiste should also have seen red for two yellow card offences, something Robinson even admitted.

Referee Mark Heywood endured a nightmare afternoon and was on the end of several chants from Sunderland fans.

Dream debut for Charlie Wyke

Sunderland have been relying on 19-year-old Josh Maja to lead the line this season so it was great to see Charlie Wyke make his debut for the club.

The summer signing from Bradford City has been out with a knee injury but he came on at the break for Maguire and scored the equaliser.

Wyke got on the end of Lynden Gooch's effort to steer the ball past Hartlepool-born Oxford keeper Jonathan Mitchell. Dream debut for Wyke.

Sunderland remain unbeaten

Five teams are yet to lose in League One this season, with Sunderland extending their run to six games on Saturday.

They dropped points but only dropped two places to fourth, two points behind leaders Peterborough United and second place Portsmouth.

League One is already shaping up to be a competitive division this year and Sunderland will need to maintain their good form when Joey Barton's Fleetwood visit on Saturday.

They've only lost one game this season and sit sixth in the third tier.

Karl Robinson reveals Oxford toilet troubles

The Us boss was full of praise for his players after revealing his squad had been hit with a food poisoning bug in the build-up.

"At 11 versus 11 we were by far the better team, they couldn’t handle us," said Robinson.

"We travelled to Newport on Tuesday and got back at 1am.

"We travelled seven hours up here yesterday and on top of that there was a bit of food poisoning in the camp.

"There was diarrhoea going through six or seven of them before the game.

"We were thinking ‘what have we done to deserve this?’

"I’m so proud of the players. I’ve just said to them we might see it as two points thrown away, but we’ve now had a week where we’ve won two and drawn one."