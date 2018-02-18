Six things learned from dire Brentford defeat - Sunderland show true colours, is Aiden McGeady a luxury Cats can't afford?

Sunderland remain deep in relegation trouble after their 16th defeat of the season.

Here's what we learned from the Brentford horror-show.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland show their true colours.

Hopes of a revival were raised with the stunning comeback at Ashton Gate.

That performance actually raised more questions than answers but Sunderland showed their true colours against Brentford.

This team lacks organisation, leadership on the field, quality, cohesion, cutting edge and have a frightening ability to self-destruct at the back. A recipe for disaster. It’s increasingly hard to see a way back from here.

Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole, Ashley Fletcher, Ethan Robson and Ty Browning all struggled against Brentford.

Formation wasn’t to blame, application was.

A lot has been said about the switch to a flat back four. It was needed after a series of defensive horror shows but it wasn’t the new formation to blame against Brentford.

It was the lack of application and character shown by the players.

Brentford were afforded acres of space, panic-stricken Sunderland unable to do the basics right.

The Bees came at them from the off, four corners in nine minutes and Sunderland couldn’t cope. They were lucky it was only 2-0.

Jake Clarke-Salter isn’t a left-back.

Read what you will into Chris Coleman’s choice of words regarding dropping Bryan Oviedo, the best left back at the club.

It was a ‘tactical choice’ to drop Oviedo, who hasn’t been in the best of form and was hauled off at Bristol City after an hour the week before.

Odd, still, to chose to play a centre-back out of position at left-back when you have Aiden McGeady ahead of them, not known for his defensive work.

It didn’t work and Brentford ripped Sunderland apart.

Ty Browning’s dip in form alarming.

Chris Coleman has to make changes to his defence for the must-win game at Bolton Wanderers. Lose that and it will be curtains.

Everton loanee Browning has been poor, alongside John O’Shea who hasn’t fared much better in recent games. Clarke-Salter too has been out of sorts.

It may be time for Lamine Kone to return to the fold. Could he do any worse?

Aiden McGeady a luxury this side can’t afford?

Coleman changed his formation in order to shoehorn McGeady into the side. He didn’t repay the faith shown in him.

He was fairly anonymous throughout, Joel Asoro showing him up on the other flank with his constant running and endeavour.

The teenager has been one of the few pluses of recent weeks.

McGeady is Sunderland’s top scorer with six following Lewis Grabban’s January departure but this Sunderland side needs much more end product from its senior creative players if they are to survive.

Time is running out.

Sunderland only have 14 games left. To date they have managed five wins from 32 games. To stand any chance of staying up they are going to have to win at least half of their remaining fixtures.

It is hard to see where those wins are going to come from given the recent form and lack of impact the January signings have made.

Chris Coleman has more options with players returning from injury but he also has more problems than ever too.