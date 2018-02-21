Six things learned from Bolton defeat - Sunderland have one foot in League One as Ashley Fletcher struggles again

The morning after the night before.

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship with their second tier status hanging by an increasingly thin thread.

George Honeyman walks off the pitch at the end.

Here's what we learned from the 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Improved showing but same result.

It was much better from Sunderland last night, they produced a performance over the course of 90 minutes for the first time in a month.

Yet it still wasn't enough, and that against a Bolton Wanderers side that weren't up to much. Sunderland's lack of cutting edge cost them.

Sunderland skipper John O'Shea.

Sunderland had more possession, shots at goal and twice the amount of corners yet there is only one stat that ever matters. Zach Clough's controversial effort proving the winner.

Sunderland can't get a break.

It is often the case that managers will look to place the blame elsewhere on the back of a bad result but Chris Coleman was well within his rights to blame referee David Coote.

The free-kick shouldn't have been given and Clough's goal from the resulting set piece certainly shouldn't have. It was handball. When your luck is out, your luck really is out.

That said, Lee Camp should have done far better at his near post. On the evidence so far he isn't an upgrade on Jason Steele or Robbin Ruiter.

Does Coleman know his best system and team yet?

The former Wales boss took charge at the Stadium of Light in November yet it would be fair to suggest he still doesn't know his best team or system. A worry with 13 games to go.

Coleman will rightly point to a string of injuries disrupting a consistent selection, while there has also been an alarming dip in form from some players.

Coleman made three changes for the trip to the Macron Stadium and reverted to five at the back.

Adding more physicality into the side certainly led to an improvement in performance. What will Coleman do for the visit of Boro? Stick or twist. They must win. No other option.

Ashley Fletcher is struggling.

The Middlesbrough loanee joined Sunderland in January and is being relied upon to score the goals to help Coleman's side climb the table.

He is yet to score for the club, missed a glorious chance in the 3-3 draw with Bristol City and missed a string of chances against Bolton.

He had a one v one with former Sunderland stopper Ben Alnwick and came off second best, another shot was deflected wide while he should have done better with two headers.

It wasn't his night. And he is unavailable to play against parent club Middlesbrough this weekend.

13 games left. Unlucky for some.

The clock is ticking. Sunderland have just 13 games left to somehow turn their season around, the signs are not looking good.

Sunderland are three points from safety but in reality it is four with their goal difference of -24.

Fourth bottom Hull City also have a game in hand too. The situation is bleak and hope is fading fast.

Good to see Paddy McNair back in action.

There was some good news last night, Paddy McNair completed 90 minutes on his return to the first team.

McNair adds a physical presence and legs to the midfield, able to get from box-to-box and isn't afraid to have a shot from distance, more often than not on target.

Sunderland have missed him in central midfield this season. He could have a big role to play in the remaining two-and-a-half months of the season though it is likely to come too late.