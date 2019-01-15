Six red cards - but where do Sunderland rank in League One dirtiest team standings?
Sunderland have been shown SIX red cards this season - but are they really the dirtiest team in League One?
Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every League One clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:
1. Coventry City - 24th
The Sky Blues have been shown 31 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 124 disciplinary points - the best in League One.