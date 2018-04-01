Six key issues facing Sunderland boss ahead of Easter Monday clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Sunderland have no time to enjoy their stunning win over Derby County with Sheffield Wednesday the visitors on Monday afternoon.

Here's what we learned from the Derby County win and what Coleman will be pondering ahead of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

George Honeyman celebrates his goal at Derby County. Pictures by Frank Reid.

Sunderland find winning formula. Finally.

It had taken ten games but Sunderland finally found a winning formula to turn Good Friday into a Great Friday.

The spine of the team was strong, John O’Shea rolling back the years alongside Lamine Kone who was something like back to his best.

Lee Cattermole has his critics but has a big influence on the side, with Paddy McNair alongside providing the legs.

Ashley Fletcher performed more like the striker Sunderland hoped they were getting in January.

Stick with a back four.

Chris Coleman will have learnt an awful lot about his side in the 4-1 win over Derby County at Pride Park.

One of the key lessons was Sunderland looked far more resilient with a back four.

Time to ditch the five at the back and go on the offensive for the final seven games of the season.

At this stage, Sunderland finally have some momentum and have nothing else to lose. Four at the back gets another body further up the pitch.

Ashley Fletcher’s confidence will be through the roof.

It took two months and eight games but Fletcher is finally up and running. Relief etched on his face.

He should have had a hat-trick but fans will settle for one goal in a resounding win.

Fletcher was vastly improved on previous showings and while he needs to work on his hold-up play, his superbly taken goal will do his confidence the world of good.

Coleman has a decision to take at full-back.

Adam Matthews would have started against Derby County but only arrived back in the country late on Wednesday night after a 17-hour flight from China following international duty with Wales.

In stepped Donald Love and he didn’t let anybody down. The right-back is no-nonsense and he impressed.

Stick with winning side - if possible.

Fatigue will play a part but Coleman should aim to stick with winning side, if possible.

Two games in four days poses a difficult selection headache for Coleman.

In an ideal world Coleman would stick with a winning side but fatigue will play a part and Coleman will be keen to avoid further injuries.

Aiden McGeady must remain in the side.

The winger has lacked consistency this season, along with a hatful of other Sunderland players. But there is no doubting he is capable of a piece of magic, one of the few in the side that is.

He has seven goals and with the likes of Lynden Gooch, George Honeyman and Paddy McNair providing the legs in midfield, he can provide the extra sparkle of quality.