Six free agents Sunderland could turn to if Charlie Wyke is ruled out long-term

Sunderland are anxiously waiting to discover the extent of Charlie Wyke’s knee injury.

Should Wyke be out for a long period of time, Sunderland do have the option of signing free agents to help fill the void, provided they were a free agent prior to the August 31 deadline.

However, finances will dictate that given Sunderland failed to move on high earners Didier Ndong, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo and the wage bill remains high.

