'Sinking without trace' - Fuming Sunderland fans react after shocking Birmingham City defeat

Sunderland's 3-1 defeat to relegation rivals Birmingham City left Sunderland fans fuming.

Here's the pick of the reaction from Sunderland fans:

Roker Report tweeted: Full Time: 3-1. Well, that was truly, truly awful. Huge problems all over the pitch. One step forward and two back once again.

ALS @ALS_Fanzine tweeted: A keeper is now officially a priority in this transfer window. Ruiter is just awful.

Wise Men Say Podcast added: Nobody wants the ball. Asoro and Maja dealing with gutless hoofs to nobody. Simple case of Birmingham wanting it more than us. Shocking in such a big game. Garbage #safc

Stephen Gilmore tweeted: #SAFC still unable to defend. So no change. #Relegation looks probable

Oh Danny Boy added: Not saying managers are blameless but they are not the common denominator in this dire situation #SAFC

Lee McA wrote: Sounds like we were poor all over pitch but we are continually poor in goal and we will go down unless that's addressed tomorrow #safc

Ian Clarkson tweeted: Just now wondering how far #SAFC can actually fall before they hit rock bottom and start the rebuild

Michael Snowdon said: I’m fuming here. FUMING #safc

Joel Thompson added: That sums up everyone at #Safc minus Coleman. And no doubt he'll be dwindling fast.

Gavin Callaghan tweeted: Sinking without trace. Coleman needs 25 new players and he has 25 hours exactly left to get them. #SAFC