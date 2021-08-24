'Simply superb': Phil Smith's player ratings after Aiden O'Brien hat-trick in thrilling win over Blackpool

Aiden O’Brien netted a hat-trick and a stoppage-time winner which sent the away fans into raptures behind the goal.

The Black Cats fell behind early in the game but drew level minutes later when O’Brien slotted home Dan Neil’s defence-splitting pass.

O’Brien added his second goal shortly after half-time when his deflected effort from a corner made it 2-1, yet Blackpool mounted some late pressure and drew level through Josh Bowler two minutes from the end.

There was still time for a late twist, though, as Brien netted his third in stoppage-time in dramatic fashion.

Amid the entertainment, Sunderland also handed starts to new signings Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered hos verdict on how each player fared at Bloomfield Road.

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Little he could do about either goal, and made one quite stunning save to deny Jerry Yates late on. Distribution very good in the main. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Niall Huggins - 7 Could have done better to help deal with the danger for the first goal but carried the ball forward well throughout and defensively got better and better. Looks a find on this viewing. 7 Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. Frederik Alves - 7 Took him a while to get up to the speed of the game, perhaps unsurprising given his lack of senior football of late. One of a few who could have been more aggressive in dealing with the opening goal but improved significantly and defended very, very well through an impressive second half. Limped off towards the end, which was a concern. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Bailey Wright - 8 An excellent showing at the heart of defence. Defended resolutely throughout and was good in his decision making on the ball. 8 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales