Simon Grayson's former assistant reveals drawbacks of Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die

Former Sunderland assistant Glynn Snodin has admitted there were drawback during the filming of Sunderland 'Til I Die - the Netflix documentary which was released last month.

Snodin, who was Simon Grayson's assistant at the start of the series, was a key character in episode two, when he was filmed during a scouting trip to Scunthorpe United.

During the car journey Snodin was caught on camera, perhaps jokingly, suggesting Sunderland shouldn't sign a player because he was wearing gloves in the summer.

For Snodin, who has also coached at Leeds United and Huddersfield, it was a completely new experience - and one which wasn't always helpful for the coaching staff.

"It was amazing. I'm glad I was only there three months," joked Snodin, speaking to the Derbyshire Times.



"You don't like people in your face all the time, you want to work and do your football as you should do, you don't want to be different because there's a camera there.

"There were times we had to say 'look we can't have that camera there, we don't want it here, we want to work.

"A lot of times we had to push them away, even though they wanted to follow you every minute of the day."

Snodin left his role following Grayson's sacking on October 31, 2017, before Chris Coleman took charge of the Black Cats.