Simon Grayson: 'A number of Sunderland players are underachieving but I back them to survive'

Simon Grayson believes a number of Sunderland players are underachieving - but has backed the Black Cats to survive.

Grayson lost his job as Sunderland boss after winning just one game in the opening 15 games to leave the club in the Championship relegation zone.

Chris Coleman has since taken over at the Stadium of Light, winning one of his three games in charge so far.

Grayson says no club has the "divine right" to stay up but has backed his former side to get out of trouble this season though the Yorkshireman believes some of the Sunderland players need to take more responsibility.

Sunderland are second-bottom of the Championship ahead of Saturday's trip to face league leaders Wolves.

"It’s not going to be easy," said Grayson on the club's survival hopes.

"No club has a divine right to stay up and not go down; we’ve seen in League One Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Man City.

"There’s been Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, a lot of big teams have been in League One.

"But I do believe there are a number of talented players who are underachieving at this moment in time, and they need to take responsibility to get the results to get them out of trouble at this moment in time.

"So, one: they need to start winning at home – it’s been well-documented it’s nearly a calendar year since the last victory at the Stadium of Light.

"I’m sure they know they are in a fight, but I think they have got the quality to get out the trouble," Grayson told talkSPORT.