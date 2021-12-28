Sunderland’s home game against Fleetwood has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases within the visitors’ squad.

Fleetwood were set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, January 2, while The Cod Army have announced their trip to Wigan, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 29, will also be rearranged.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the news on social media:

Sunderland fans.

@boxing_buddy: “When you rely on weekend and holiday fixtures because of work commitments is it really worth buying a SC in the current climate?”

@THEMACKEM1: “It’ll give the team a well deserved rest and to prepare for a hard January any hopefully go and get a couple of plays in before Pompey.”

@aidanlowther: “Just give us the 3 points, no point trying to escape the inevitable.”

@swainyFTM: “Should ask another team to play if others are called off.”

@tomderivan73: “Sick of this. Fans messed around again. An automatic forfeit and a 3-0 loss to the side calling it off would put an end to it.”

@ConnorGardner: “Gutted, hopefully it’s the only one that effects us this season. Good but rest for the lads though after Thursday till the next one, make the most of it.”

@Tdal1369: “We’ll just have to doubly stuff Sheff Wed on Thursday night then eh.”

@atolhurst53: “I very much doubt they haven't got 12 players and a keeper in their entire 1st team and youth setup.”

