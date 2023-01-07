Here’s what Mowbray said when asked about the side he might play at Shrewsbury.

“The numbers are quite low - we haven’t really got the players to change the team significantly. So some players will get an opportunity but mostly they are players who will have featured at some stage recently anyway.

“For Sunderland, every game is serious and we want to win. It is an opportunity for some younger players to get on the grass and play for this football club, so it’s about getting the balance right.

“Hopefully we put a team out that can be very competitive and win the match because I know that Shrewsbury Town are going to be very, very competitive. I have to make sure I get the balance right so we’re not too young, too small, and they have too much for us physically. That said, they do have some good players as well.