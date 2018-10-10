Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland head to Shrewsbury Town on October 20 off the back of an 11-day break due to the Blackpool postponement.

Jack Ross' side will sit back and watch 10 League One fixtures take place on their weekend off and will wait and see where they will end up in the table heading into the Shrewsbury game.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at New Meadow is at 3pm on Saturday, October 20.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?



The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

How can I follow Shrewsbury v Sunderland live?



You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

Who is the referee?

An announcement regarding a referee appointment is yet to made.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Max Power will serve out the first of his three-match ban after seeing red in Sunderland's 2-1 win at Bradford City on October 6. Josh Maja is likely to lead the visitors attack having scored nine goals in 12 league appearance so far this term.

Jon McLaughlin saved his second penalty of the season in the victory at Valley Parade and has been ever-present in goal since the opening day of the season. Jack Baldwin and Chris Maguire are both becoming popular with the Sunderland fans - so should feature.

Shrewsbury summer signing Fejiri Okenabirhie is pushing for a start having scored a hat-trick in his side's 6-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Tranmere Rovers. Ex-Newcastle youngster Alex Gilliead has been a regular starter since his summer move from St James's Park.

What is the form of Shrewsbury and Sunderland?

Sunderland have lost just once in their 12 league games so far but claimed just their second win in seven matches against Bradford in their previous outing. Nevertheless, Ross' side are doing well in League One - sitting in third, one point behind second place Peterborough United.

On the other hand, Shrewsbury are 11 points behind their opponents and had to wait until mid-September to secure their first victory of the campaign - a 2-0 win at Southend United. Draws with Gillingham and Walsall followed before a second win was claimed at home to Accrington Stanley.

Shrewsbury start sees John Askey's men occupy 12th, two points outside the relegation places.

What are the odds?

The bookies odds on the game are to be confirmed.