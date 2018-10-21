Shrewsbury Town boss says Sunderland's first goal was like a ‘kick in the teeth’

Shrewsbury Town manager John Askey praised his side's performance against Sunderland but described the Black Cats' opening goal as a ‘kick in the teeth’.

The Shrews made it difficult for Jack Ross' side at New Meadow, but were undone when defender Omar Beckles put through his own net.

Shrewsbury manager John Askey.

Luke O'Nien then secured a 2-0 win for the visitors six minutes from time, after coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

The result brought to an end Shrewsbury's five-game unbeaten run on home turf, but Askey couldn't fault the effort levels shown by his players.

"I saw that the players give everything they've got," said Askey after the game. "I thought for most of the game we competed really well with Sunderland.

"We created a few chances, we're obviously disappointed with the goal we've given away because I don't think they'd done much until then."

Shrewsbury created the better chances in the first half, as Beckles nodded Alex Gilliead's cross over the bar before Luke Waterfall's header was saved by Sunderland keeper Jon McLaughlin.

Those early chances will make the defeat even harder to take, especially when the hosts kept Sunderland's forward line relatively quiet.

"To concede that, from an own goal, was a bit of a kick in the teeth when we'd stopped them from playing," said Askey.

"In the final third we need that bit of extra quality at times when we're breaking through. It was either the final pass or shot that we didn't have.

"Overall I was pleased with how we performed. We'd worked hard to stop them from playing and I thought we did that."