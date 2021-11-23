Shrewsbury Town 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Daniel Udoh earns hosts a point after Alex Pritchard opener and David Davis red card
Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Shrewsbury Town at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
It’s a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back into the League One play-off places after three consecutive league defeats – and they still have games in hand on the sides above them.
Shrewsbury, managed by former Sunderland assistant Steve Cotterill, are fighting at the opposite end of the table following a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham last time out.
The Shrews will also be without a handful of key players for tonight’s match but did beat Sunderland 2-1 at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in this fixture last season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Shrewsbury Town 1 (Udoh, 64) (Davis sent off, 45) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 16)
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:42
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O’Nien, Neil, Pritchard (McGeady, 74) , Gooch (Dajaku, 74), O’Brien (Evans, 62), Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs; Patterson, Flanagan, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Embleton, McGeady
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Davis, Pennington, Nurse, Ogbeta, Bloxham (Cosgrove, 84), Vela, Leahy, Pyke, Udoh, Bowman
- Subs: Burgoyne, Caton, Leshabela, Wilson, Kaninda, Craig, Cosgrove
Full-time verdict
90+2’ Poor free-kick from Dajakau
Over the bar from the German winger.
What a waste.
Four minutes added time
89’ Off the post!
84’ First change for Shrewsbury
Cosgrove replaces Bloxham.
82’ O’Nien denied
Sunderland are piling on the pressure but there has been a lack of quality in the final third.
Finally they have forced a save from Marosi who denied O’Nien from close range.
74’ McGeady and Dajaku come on
70’ Winchester goes back to right-back
Winchester has now gone back to right-back with Gooch moving further forward with Evans and Neil in midfield.
The equaliser
64’ Goal Shrewsbury (Udoh)
It was some strike but Sunderland really shouldn’t be in this position.
The visitors can’t say it hadn’t been coming either as Shrewsbury were mounting some pressure.
A throw-in wasn’t cleared and Udoh lashed the ball home from distance.
1-1.