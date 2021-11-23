Shrewsbury Town 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Alex Pritchard puts Cats ahead as Lee Johnson and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus watch from the stands
Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Shrewsbury Town at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Ipswich 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last time out after late goals from Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
It’s a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back into the League One play-off places after three consecutive league defeats – and they still have games in hand on the sides above them.
Shrewsbury, managed by former Sunderland assistant Steve Cotterill, are fighting at the opposite end of the table following a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham last time out.
The Shrews will also be without a handful of key players for tonight’s match but did beat Sunderland 2-1 at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in this fixture last season.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.
LIVE: Shrewsbury Town 0 Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 16)
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:32
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O’Nien, Neil, Pritchard, Gooch, O’Brien, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs; Patterson, Flanagan, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Embleton, McGeady
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Davis, Pennington, Nurse, Ogbeta, Bloxham, Vela, Leahy, Pyke, Udoh, Bowman
- Subs: Burgoyne, Caton, Leshabela, Wilson, Kaninda, Craig, Cosgrove
45’ Davis sent off
Shrewsbury are down to ten men.
Three minutes added time
45’ Broadhead booked
Broadhead and Leahy came together off the ball.
The home fans were calling for a red card but the Sunderland man is shown a yellow.
42’ O’Nien heads away
This time Neil was caught on the ball and Shrewsbury worked the ball to the left to Ogbeta.
O’Nien headed the wing-back’s cross away.
41’ Ogbeta causing problems on Shrewsbury’s left
39’ O’Nien back on
That one clearly stung but O’Nien appears to be moving ok now.
37’ O’Nien down
O’Nien is down after a collision with Bloxham.
He is back on his feet but limping.
33’ Important block from Gooch
Shrewsbury are still causing problems and went close again as Udoh set up the lively Ogbeta on the left.
Gooch made an important block.
32’ Gooch goes close
This time Gooch goes close after cutting in from the right and curling a shot towards the far corner.
Fine save from Marosi.