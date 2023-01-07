News you can trust since 1873
Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Reaction after late Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien goals in FA Cup win

Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side have been in good form in recent weeks, taking ten points from their last four Championship matches to move within a point of the play-off places.

The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury issues, though, as Mowbray tries to manage his squad while the club looks to stregthen in the January transfer window.

Shrewsbury are 16th in League One after three straight defeats and are facing their own injury setbacks.

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates from the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium throughout the day:

LIVE: Shrewsbury 1 (Pennington, 81) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 90+1) (O’Nien, 90+3)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Wright, Ballard, O’Nien, Michut (Rigg, 81), Neil, Ba (Stewart, 59), Roberts, Bennette (Clarke, 59), Amad
  • Subs: Patterson, Carney, Gooch, Clarke, Rigg, Middlemas, Cotcher, Watson, Stewart
  • Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Dunkley, Moore, Pennington, Bennett (Street, 72), Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Bayliss (Da Costa, 85), Saydee (Pyke, 72), O’Brien (Bloxham, 46)
  • Subs: Burgoyne, Dacosta, Bloxham, Pyke, Street, Bailey, Barlow.
Full-time reaction from Shrewsbury

FULL-TIME: SHREWSBURY 1 SUNDERLAND 2

90+3’ GOOOOAAAALLLL O’NIEN!!!

Sunderland are ahead!

They deserve it as well.

O’Nien sends a low shot into the bottom corner after he was set up by Amad.

90+1’ GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! STEWART!!!

Stewart silences the home fans after heading home Clarke’s in-swinging corner.

1-1!

FOUR minutes added time

87’ Roberts denied again

Roberts goes close again but his low effort is kept out by Marosi.

85’ Another Shrewsbury change

ON: Da Costa

OFF: Bayliss

81’ Another change for Sunderland

ON: Rigg

OFF: Michut

81’ Goal Shrewsbury (Pennington)

That came from nowhere.

Bayliss’ in-swinging corner is headed in by Pennington, who glances the ball across the goal.

0-1.

78’ Change of shape for Shrewsbury

Looks like Shrewsbury have switched to a back four following their last changes.

The hosts are hanging on as Amad curls another effort just wide.

