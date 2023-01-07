Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Reaction after late Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien goals in FA Cup win
Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side have been in good form in recent weeks, taking ten points from their last four Championship matches to move within a point of the play-off places.
The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury issues, though, as Mowbray tries to manage his squad while the club looks to stregthen in the January transfer window.
Shrewsbury are 16th in League One after three straight defeats and are facing their own injury setbacks.
We’ll have live updates from the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium throughout the day:
LIVE: Shrewsbury 1 (Pennington, 81) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 90+1) (O’Nien, 90+3)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Wright, Ballard, O’Nien, Michut (Rigg, 81), Neil, Ba (Stewart, 59), Roberts, Bennette (Clarke, 59), Amad
- Subs: Patterson, Carney, Gooch, Clarke, Rigg, Middlemas, Cotcher, Watson, Stewart
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Dunkley, Moore, Pennington, Bennett (Street, 72), Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Bayliss (Da Costa, 85), Saydee (Pyke, 72), O’Brien (Bloxham, 46)
- Subs: Burgoyne, Dacosta, Bloxham, Pyke, Street, Bailey, Barlow.
Sunderland are ahead!
They deserve it as well.
O’Nien sends a low shot into the bottom corner after he was set up by Amad.
Stewart silences the home fans after heading home Clarke’s in-swinging corner.
1-1!
That came from nowhere.
Bayliss’ in-swinging corner is headed in by Pennington, who glances the ball across the goal.
0-1.