Tony Mowbray’s side have been in good form in recent weeks, taking ten points from their last four Championship matches to move within a point of the play-off places.

The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury issues, though, as Mowbray tries to manage his squad while the club looks to stregthen in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury are 16th in League One after three straight defeats and are facing their own injury setbacks.

Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland live blog.