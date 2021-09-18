Bailey Wright has returned to the side at centre-back in place of Tom Flanagan, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Accrington Stanley last time out.

New Sunderland signing Leon Dajaku has been named on the bench for the first time following his loan move from Union Berlin.

Here’s h ow some supporters reacted to the team news:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Dyl164: Unreal how strong that squad is, loving it

@DaveWood16: Great to see Evans coming back into contention. Would also love to see Dajaku get some game time

@AmericanMackem: We go again. Would like to see some rotation on the wings but I'm sure that will come. Interesting that O’Brien can't get into the squad after notching a hat-trick.

@LdoubleE_87: Aye pretty much what we all thought. That bench is a sign of how strong this team has became mind

@BenCarr_96: Wright in as expected, bench looking particularly strong, hopeful to see the intro of Dajaku and Broadhead at some point.

@DMcGwinn: I'd be resting O'Nien and getting Evans back in, but no surprise at no changes bar the enforced one

@HuntaThePunta2: As expected. Have to feel for Aiden O'Brien though. Scores a hat-trick then can't even get on the bench.

@notch_32: Don’t think there’s any shock at just the one change. Just keep on churning out the points.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.