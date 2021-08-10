'Showed his quality': Phil Smith's player ratings as Sunderland beat Port Vale to win Carabao Cup tie

The Black Cats boss made eight changes to his side following the weekend’s 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in League One, as seveval younger members of the squad received an opportunity to impress against the League Two side.

Goals from Josh Hawkes and Aiden O’Brien, from the penalty spot, saw the visitors progress before Port Vale striker Jamie Proctor pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second half.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was forced to make a late save to deny Proctor as the hosts piled on the pressure in the closing stages of the match.

Our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared for the Black Cats at Vale Park.

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Did consistently well to get off his line and command his box from set plays. Will feel that between him and Bailey Wright they could have done more to prevent the goal that brought Vale back into the game. Made one stunning late save. 6

2. Oliver Younger - 5 Struggled a bit in possession and looks more comfortable in the middle of the pitch. Competed relatively well and Vale didn't have a great deal of joy down his flank. 5

3. Bailey Wright - 6 Did well through the first hour of the game, but may be frustrated that he and Patterson didn't cut out the low cross for Vale's goal. Valuable minutes in the tank. 6

4. Tom Flanagan - 6 Steady for the most part and won a lot of his duels. Some good headers late on helped keep Vale at bay. 6