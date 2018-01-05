Should Sunderland sacrifice the FA Cup this season? Fans have their say ahead of Middlesbrough tie

A patched-up Sunderland side travel to the Riverside on Saturday lunchtime to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is without 11 senior first team players through injury ahead of the third round clash.

On the back of the injury problems we asked readers whether Sunderland should sacrifice the FA Cup this season and 54 per cent said yes, agreeing that Sunderland shouldn't risk important first team players available due to the relegation battle.

It was tight though, with 46 per cent of readers calling on Coleman to name as strong a side as possible.

See the poll results here:

Coleman is a big fan of the competition and has already pledged to field his strongest available team but injuries will dictate his team selection.

With Sunderland bottom of the Championship the FA Cup clearly isn't the priority but Coleman doesn't have the option to write off the competition and instead will see it as an opportunity to build morale in front of a sold-out 4,400 away end and to blood some of the youngsters.