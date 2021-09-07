The Black Cats could hand debuts to new signings Leon Dajaku and Thorben Hoffmann, while there is competition for places across the pitch.

Our Sunderland writers Joe Nicholson and James Copley have taken a closer look at some of the big talking points.

Who should start in goal?

JN: It will be very interesting to see who gets the nod in goal on Saturday, with three players in contention for the number one jersey.

Obviously we haven’t seen Hoffmann in action so it’s hard to assess the level the German will be at.

Yet the fact Sunderland completed a late deal to sign the 22-year-old on deadline day, while Lee Johnson has referenced the keeper’s ability with the ball at his feet, makes you think he will be the club’s first-choice option between the sticks.

If that is the plan I don’t see any reason to keep him out of the side. The earlier he’s involved the better.

It would be a little harsh to drop Anthony Patterson, who hasn’t done much wrong in his two league appearances this season. Still, if Sunderland’s coaching team feel Hoffman is a stronger option then he should start straight away.

JC: Whilst I really do like Anthony Patterson and believe - like Lee Johnson - that the 21-year-old could have a big part to play in Sunderland's future, I would go with Hoffmann.

We have to reserve judgement until we see the German in the flesh, of course, but if he can allow Sunderland to implement that playing out from the back style that the head coach has alluded to, then I think it's probably better to hang your hat on him as soon as possible.

The more game time Hoffmann gets, the more familiar and confident he should, in theory, become with his defensive colleagues.

I think Lee Burge makes far too many mistakes, which can be costly, and Patterson is just under the level Sunderland probably need at the moment, despite showing flashes of quality.

Hoffman starts, for me.

Do you think we’ll see Leon Dajaku feature?

JN: It looks like Dajaku will add another dimension to Sunderland’s attack with his ability to move quickly with the ball and take opponents on.

Going by what people have said about him in Germany, the 20-year-old is still raw so I don’t think we should expect too much too soon.

The good thing for Johnson is that Sunderland have options in wide areas, with Lynden Gooch and Aiden McGeady starting on the flanks for the first five league games.

While the pair have had mixed starts to the season, they undoubtedly offer significant quality at this level and will probably keep their places against Accrington.

I think Dajaku may make an appearance off the bench and looks like a player who could make an impact.

It will be interesting to see how the winger develops over the course of a season.

JC: We believe that Leon Dajaku is more of a winger from what we have read about him and seen of him.

Currently, Aiden McGeady occupies the spot on the left of Sunderland's attack, with Lynden Gooch playing well so far this season on the opposite flank.

I think it would be harsh to drop either against Accrington Stanley so I'm expecting Dajaku to come on from the bench midway through the second half.

Unless there has been an injury to McGeady or Gooch that we do not yet know about, I'd expect Dajaku to have to earn his spot in Johnson's starting XI.

Would you keep Carl Winchester at right-back or move him back into midfield?

JN: A couple of weeks ago, I didn’t think playing Winchester at full-back was a long-term solution, yet his recent performances there have been excellent.

If the Northern Irishman had signed for the club as a right-back this summer, we would all think Sunderland have made a great addition in that position.

Winchester has played at right-back earlier in his career and has the ability to step out from the back when the play is in front of him.

That is a key asset in the way Johnson wants to play, while Winchester has also shown he can get forward from full-back to support attacks.

With Dan Neil and Luke O’Nien performing well in midfield against Wycombe last time out, I don’t see a significant reason to change it.

JC: I think Carl Winchester should start in the middle alongside Dan Neil. The Northern Irishman's performances and attitude have earned him a chance.

Niall Huggins seems at first glance to be a competent option at right-back and there's the option to move Luke O'Nien there, if needs be.

Will Corry Evans be risked from the start?

JN: I don’t think there is a significant need to risk Evans.

If Neil and O’Nien are available then, for me, they should keep their places in midfield.

Evans’ experience and the defensive protection he offers will clearly be important for Sunderland this season, yet if there's an injury doubt, the side have shown they can cope without him.

JC: I wouldn't. I know he was called up for Northern Ireland, but hamstrings can be tricky.

Although it was a very different injury to Jordan Willis last season, we saw how costly it was to rush the defender back into the side when he was carrying an injury.

Let him recover fully and get his fitness back before starting him.

However, Sunderland's medical team will have a far clearer picture of his progress than we do and he could well be in line to start if the scans are good.

