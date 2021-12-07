The pair face off in League One on Wearside tonight with Sunderland looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.

Sunderland, however, find themselves in fifth position on 36 points with Plymouth, Wycombe, Wigan and Rotherham in their sights.

Elliot Embleton was once again named on the bench as Johnson named an unchanged starting XI from the side that drew 1-1 with Oxford United on Saturday.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to today’s team to face Morecambe at the Stadium of Light:

@MannixKnows: “Regardless of what your opinion is, let’s get behind the lads tonight. Positivity goes a long way.”

@conormccall177: “Kimpioka should not be near the team.”

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

@sunderlandlads1: “So is Arbenit injured again as he wasn’t in the u23 lineup?”

@marleygibson4: “Nah, I'm guessing it's more about fitness now over playing.”

@davis0688: “Assume Dyce is injured, wasn’t involved last night whereas Dunne started.”

@Philip_RJ89: “Interesting to see an unchanged starting XI. Strong show of faith (probably based on the second half on Saturday) and hopefully we can pocket the three points. Hoping for another good performance from Pritchard tonight. #SAFC.”

@fiona2608: “If they can play like they did second half, I’m confident.”

@BenCra1g: “How is Embo on the bench again.”

