Former Black Cats forward Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick and celebrated his opening goal in front of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Carl Winchester was sent off for the hosts after conceding a penalty - which Maguire converted to make it 2-0.

Ross Stewart did pull a goal back from the spot for Sunderland, before Maguire sealed the match with his third.

Lincoln Chris Maguire celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game in front of Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Alfie_871: We all know how good Maguire can be. The problem is he only does it when he has something to prove like tonight

@sydneymackem: Typical Sunderland though. Only just remembered there Maguire should probably have got a red before he scored

@MartynReid95: No excuses whatsoever as the second and third goals were woeful mistakes by the Sunderland players but the officiating in League One is horrendous. Maguire shouldn’t have been on the pitch to score all three goals

@elijahbasden05: Chris Maguire was one of my favourite players since we’ve been in League One and that 90 minutes he just blew it

@andyatch: Chris Maguire man. Goes missing most the season but can do that on his day.

@SQuinn1995: Maguire had our defence, manager and fans on toast tonight. Frustrating night but need to bounce back from it quickly if we want to get promoted.

@EmmaCharlto: Typical that Maguire comes back and scores a hat-trick. However, he should’ve been sent off after 10 minutes after that tackle on Winchester.

