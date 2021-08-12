Lee Johnson has stated that Denver Hume has rejected a deal to stay on Wearside as things stand but has left the door open to the player.

Hume is still recovering from an injury at Sunderland following the expiration of his deal this summer.

The defender has been offered fresh terms on Wearside but the contract remains unsigned with Sunderland having added left-back Dennis Cirkin to their ranks.

Johnson said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.

Indeed, Sunderland fans were quick to react to the head coach’s update on social media – here’s what YOU said on Twitter:

@DeanoCummings85: “In that case, we thank him for his efforts, wish him all the best, and go our separate ways close the door.”

@Kagsie66: “Shot himself in the foot IMO! He needs us more than we need him! Thought waiting us out would bring him the rewards!!! Mind you the length of time it’s taken he probably thought it wasn’t gonna happen!”

@harrmn: “Interesting situation and for once I feel we are doing well. We support his recovery & maintain dialogue. Very sensible and appropriate. He has a deal offered. We are bringing in alternatives. He clearly is well respected but at a price. I like it all.”

@juaneddy1: “It should be remembered that the club have to leave a contract offer on the table to be entitled to compensation should he sign elsewhere. Given the attitude, it is likely that the club have already moved on to other plans for that position.”

@GuzzlerSAFC: “I'd be closing the door tbh. Nowt against him, has to do what's right for his career, but if he isn't staying we ideally need another left-back. Can't wait around in case he changes his mind. He'd likely be on a lot for a back-up anyway, which is what he'd be with Cirkin here.”

@LiamMcm33142842: “Let him go. Won’t ever play for a club as big as us again.”

