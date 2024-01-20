Sunderland were beaten by Hull City in the Championship on Friday evening.

Former Sunderland players Micky Gray and Stephen Elliott have hammered Sunderland's display against Hull City on Friday evening in the Championship.

After a goalless first half, Michael Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.

Gray, who came up through Sunderland's youth system to earn 410 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, was recently inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and was at the Stadium of Light as a section of fans chanted for Beale to be sacked.

The 49-year-old won two promotions with Sunderland as a first-team player between 1992 and 2004 before enjoying stints with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic but was shocked by the Black Cats' performance against Hull City and hinted towards blame at Beale.

On Twitter, Gray said: "What have I just witnessed??? Absolutely shocking performance. 2 wins from 7. A free-flowing side 2 months ago to this. Build up play too slow. Confidence shattered. Fans booing and rightly so. I know who I’m pointing my fingers at and it’s not the players."

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott was also critical of his former side against The Tigers and once highlighted a key transfer priority for Beale's side during the window.

