Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland: Team news as Alex Neil names starting XI for huge League One play-off semi-final clash at Hillsborough

How are the nerves? Sunderland are aiming to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley tonight as the Black Cats travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 9th May 2022, 6:52 pm

Alex Neil’s side hold a 1-0 advantage following Friday’s win at the Stadium of Light, but still hold just the narrowest of margins.

Wednesday have the best home record in League One and will be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hillsborough Stadium.

The winner will face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland live blog

We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 19:27

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Neil, Embleton, Broadhead
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Windass, Gregory
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi
Monday, 09 May, 2022, 19:27

Sunderland warming up as a back three

Sunderland are warming up as a back three of Wright, Batth and Cirkin.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:55

What to make of that side

So for the first time as Sunderland boss Alex Neil has named the same starting XI for two consecutive matches.

It could be a change of shape with Lynden Gooch and Jack Clarke playing as the wing-backs, or it could be a back four again.

Nathan Broadhead is back on the bench!

Wednesday have made two changes from the first leg with Jack Hunt and Josh Windass replacing Liam Palmer and Saido Berahino.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:47

How Wednesday will start

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:46

BREAKING TEAM NEWS

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:44

Nathan Broadhead is here

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:41

The Sunderland squad are here

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 18:40

We’ve arrived at Hillsborough

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 16:17

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke; Embleton, Pritchard; Stewart

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson,; Berahino, Gregory.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 16:12

Wednesday have to be better says Moore

Here’s what Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had to say after Friday’s match.

“We know we have to be better at home - we know we have to carry more of an attacking threat. Our pictures have got to be clearer and better.

“There are lots of bones to pick out of the game. Credit to Sunderland, well done - on the flipside of it, credit the boys for staying in the game.”

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 16:07

Wednesday team news

Wednesday forward Josh Windass came off the bench in the second half at the Stadium of Light and is back in contention following a long-term injury.

Harlee Dean returned to the starting XI in the first leg following a calf issue and is expected to keep his place.

Barry Bannan also played 90 minutes on Friday after some injury concerns.

