Alex Neil’s side hold a 1-0 advantage following Friday’s win at the Stadium of Light, but still hold just the narrowest of margins.
Wednesday have the best home record in League One and will be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hillsborough Stadium.
The winner will face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 16:17
- Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their League One play-off tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats have a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the match at Hillsborough.
- A sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 will be in attendance.
- The winner will face at Wembley in the play-off final on Saturday, 21 May
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke; Embleton, Pritchard; Stewart
Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson,; Berahino, Gregory.
Wednesday have to be better says Moore
Here’s what Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore had to say after Friday’s match.
“We know we have to be better at home - we know we have to carry more of an attacking threat. Our pictures have got to be clearer and better.
“There are lots of bones to pick out of the game. Credit to Sunderland, well done - on the flipside of it, credit the boys for staying in the game.”
Wednesday team news
Wednesday forward Josh Windass came off the bench in the second half at the Stadium of Light and is back in contention following a long-term injury.
Harlee Dean returned to the starting XI in the first leg following a calf issue and is expected to keep his place.
Barry Bannan also played 90 minutes on Friday after some injury concerns.
Neil on the second leg
Here’s what Neil had to say about his side’s 1-0 lead heading into tonight’s match.
“I don’t think the scoreline will really impact what we do, no,” Neil said.
“At the end of the day it’s a one-goal lead, so one goal completely changes the game.
“I don’t think it changes my view on the tie and what we need to do. If it’s 2-0, then I think it is slightly different because you very obviously have that cushion.
“We know what we’ve got to do.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Black Cats boss Alex Neil has repeatedly been asked about Nathan Broadhead, who missed the first leg with an injury.
‘We’ll make a decision on Nathan,” said Neil in yesterday’s press conference.
Neil is hopeful that will be his only concern following Friday’s match.
Leon Dajaku (recovering from illness) and Carl Winchester (groin) remain unavailable.
Matchday!
Here we go again.
Welcome to tonight’s live blog as Sunderland try to reach the League One play-off final.
The Black Cats have a 1-0 aggregate lead following Friday’s first leg, but face a Sheffield Wednesday side with the best home record in League One.
A sell-out crowd of more than 40,000 will be in attendance at Hillsborough tonight on what is set to be an emotional and dramatic evening.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more.
Stick around for live updates throughout the night.