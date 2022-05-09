Here’s what Neil had to say about his side’s 1-0 lead heading into tonight’s match.

“I don’t think the scoreline will really impact what we do, no,” Neil said.

“At the end of the day it’s a one-goal lead, so one goal completely changes the game.

“I don’t think it changes my view on the tie and what we need to do. If it’s 2-0, then I think it is slightly different because you very obviously have that cushion.