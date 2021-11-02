Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Lee Johnson makes three changes from Rotherham defeat
Sunderland need a reaction following Saturday’s heavy defeat at Rotherham – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
The Black Cats dropped to fifth in League One following the 5-1 loss at the New York Stadium but do still have games in hand on the teams above them.
Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season and have recorded some disappointing results in recent weeks.
The Owls made a promising start to the campaign but have drawn their last four games and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham last time out.
Sunderland will be without Aiden McGeady for the game at Hillsborough after the winger was sent off at Rotherham.
Due to international call-ups and an FA Cup tie, the Black Cats won’t have another league game for 18 days when they’ll host Ipswich on November 20.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s game against Wednesday, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Neil, O’Brien, Gooch, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Embleton, Pritchard, Dajaku, Broadhead
Here’s how we think the two sides could start tonight.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Gooch, O’Brien, Stewart
Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell; Iorfa, Dunkley, Palmer; Hunt, Adeniran, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Brown; Paterson, Gregory
The inside track on Sheffield Wednesday
To find out more about tonight’s opponents we caught up with Alex Miller from our sister title the Sheffield Star.
Here’s what he said about their season so far: “From an excellent start that saw them rise to the top of the table in August, Wednesday have stumbled in recent weeks and are five points back on the play-offs after a run of two wins in 11 league matches - though six of those have been drawn.
“The Owls underwent a well-publicised squad overhaul in the summer and still appear to be finding their feet 15 matches into the season. After four draws on the spin Sunderland feels like another good test.”
Pressure mounting on Darren Moore
Wednesday have slipped to eighth in the table following four successive draws.
The Owls have dropped 10 points from winning positions this campaign and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham last time out.
“Yes it is frustrating,” said Moore after the game.
“I can understand the disappointment but we have to move on. We have got to turn it around and go again on Tuesday because we have got another game.
“I think the frustration is that the goals going in against us are possibly avoidable goals. It’s just been lapses of concentration and it’s things we need to continue to work on.”
Lee Johnson on his team selection
Here’s what the Sunderland boss said following Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham.
“I can guarantee that the eleven who will start, it will be ones who when I go to sleep at night I can trust that they will run around, sprint, tackle, use their physicality to the best they possibly can.
“And if it doesn’t go quite right for them with two or three passes, that they will continue to be brave and try and get on the ball.
“That simplification of what we do, and how we need to do it, has to get us on the front foot and be able to play an awful lot better than we did today.”
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa, who had started every league game for The Owls, missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cheltenham with an ankle issue and will be assessed for tonight’s match.
Midfielders George Byers and Massimo Luongo played for the club’s under-23 side last night but are short of match fitness following injury setbacks.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Aiden McGeady will be suspended for tonight’s game after he was sent off for two yellow card offences at Rotherham.
Nathan Broadhead is still recovering from a hamstring issue, while Niall Huggins (back) and Denver Hume (ankle) will be sidelined for the next few months.