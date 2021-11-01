Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last League One fixture against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday:

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday this coming Wednesday (November 2) at Hillborough Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Tickets for the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are now sold out.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Elliot Embleton is now back from suspension

Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves all available too.

Aiden McGeady will miss the game following his suspension.

Lee Johnson has seen his options at full back reduced again after confirmation that Denver Hume has suffered a serious ankle injury.

Scans have confirmed that he could be out for up to two months, which means that like Niall Huggins he is unlikely to play a significant part until the turn of year.

Niall Huggins will be out until the New Year with Jordan Willis still sidelined.

What are the odds for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 17/10

Draw – 23/10

Sheffield Wednesday win – 6/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

