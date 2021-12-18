Portman Road is the destination for Lee Johnson’s side today and with just six games taking place, the Black Cats could finish the day top of the table.

A win against Ipswich Town would make it three straight League One victories for Sunderland and spoil Kieran McKenna’s first game as Ipswich manager.

Ahead of another crucial weekend of League One action, here, we take a look at all the latest gossip from the division:

Sheffield Wednesday are set for talks with Burnley over the future of Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Oxford to battle Hibs for signing

Oxford United are reportedly interested in St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns, but they will face stiff competition to secure his signature, according to The72.

That’s because Scottish Premier side Hibs are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Burns has four goals and nine assists in 26 games this season and could add some flair to Karl Robinson’s side as they aim for a late season promotion push.

Darren Moore’s Peacock-Farrell stance

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he would like to keep goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the club but that discussions with Burnley over his future haven’t started yet:

“Truth be known, we’ll have a chat with them [Burnley] in terms of where we feel he is.” Moore said.

“We’ve not had that chat yet, but we will be doing to see if there’s something they want to continue into the second half of the season.”

Sunderland are set to host Sheffield Wednesday on December 30.

